









If you like something, why change it? Right. Vhernier, however, has chosen to introduce some innovations in his longest-running collection, Palloncino (means balloon). Now, in fact, the balloon is transformed into a pendant with a bright color, always with the usual round shape. Under the knot, covered with diamonds, is the white gold thread. The new Palloncino pendant is added to the collection that includes the ring and earrings. The jewels are made of white gold, rock crystal and jade, or rhodonite, turquoise, lapis lazuli or white mother-of-pearl.



The Palloncino collection was Vhernier’s first: it was launched in 1984, when the Maison was founded. This line continues to be among the jewels of the Valenza brand. At the beginning of its history, the innovative shape of the jewel, reminiscent of the light balloon tied to a thread that is given to children, was reserved for single earrings, which can also be worn as brooches, to which rings have also been added and, now , necklace.