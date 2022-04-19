









It is not known, exactly, from which area of ​​the Earth the Etruscans came to Italy, a population that lived between the 9th and 1st centuries BC. The Etruscans mainly occupied an area that roughly corresponds to that of present-day Tuscany (but not only). In short, they are considered a Mediterranean people and have left many traces of their civility, including the introduction of the stone or brick arch in architecture. The idea that the Etruscans are the grandparents of Mediterranean culture is the basis of the Etrusca Gioielli brand, an idea of ​​the Milanese group Milor, which also promotes other brands such as Bronzallure or Albert M.



In short, Etrusca Gioielli wants to combine the concept of affordable jewelry with that of made in Italy, with rings, bracelets and earrings in 18-karat gold plated metal (or in some cases even with platinum) and semi-precious gems, such as turquoise, quartz, moonstone or sponge coral (a variety of coral with a pitted surface) or pearls. In all, five collections are currently available: Cruise, Delight, Mirage, Moneta, Mosaico, Velvet, Mia.