Luxury without exaggerating By Pariah











From the press office of Giorgio Armani for the United Kingdom, to be founder and designer of By Pariah, a London brand specialized in quality jewelry, but not excessively demanding. Sophie Karg achieved success in a short time, because she founded By Pariah only in 2016. The name has nothing to do with the jewels: instead, it refers to a Caribbean beach that Sophie admired on the pages of National Geographic.



In any case, the designer has maintained an instinctive link with the world of fashion: before the Armani fashion shows, as a child Sophie used to parade her brothers on a home catwalk with her grandmother’s silk scarves. And even jewels seem to have a link with the fashion world. They are made of 9 or 14 carat gold, assists with precious and semiprecious stones: diamonds, dark red tiger’s eye, green amethyst, yellow citrine and lapis lazuli. The price is affordable, the most expensive jewels, those with diamonds, slightly exceed the thousand euros, but for those with hard stones and 9 carat gold the figure must be divided by five.

An interesting detail: Pariah uses ecological packaging, so the bags and boxes are made to be 100% stored.















