Two new pieces of high jewelery are added to the same number of Gismondi 1754 collections. The first is a bracelet that joins the Vita necklace. Also in this case it is a unique piece, a jewel that combines exceptional design with precious gems. The waist bracelet is composed of a white gold band covered with a pavé of 16.18 carats of diamonds that surround a pear-cut tanzanite of 39.54 carats. The gem is without a setting, but is held in place by a simple twist of the metal band which has the appearance of a ribbon, with the same technique used previously for the necklace.



The other one of a kind piece is the ring from the Marea collection which appears with emeralds. The Marea collection debuted in white gold, diamonds and tanzanite. The green stone version is made with 3.84 carats of emeralds and 7.56 carats of diamonds. As the name of the collection indicates and as is evident from the design of the ring, the Marea high jewelry line is inspired by the waves of the sea.





