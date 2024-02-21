Gismondi 1754, bracciale con tanzanite di 39,54 carati, diamanti di 16,18 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Gismondi 1754, bracciale con tanzanite di 39,54 carati, diamanti di 16,18 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com

New high jewelry by Gismondi 1754

Two new pieces of high jewelery are added to the same number of Gismondi 1754 collections. The first is a bracelet that joins the Vita necklace. Also in this case it is a unique piece, a jewel that combines exceptional design with precious gems. The waist bracelet is composed of a white gold band covered with a pavé of 16.18 carats of diamonds that surround a pear-cut tanzanite of 39.54 carats. The gem is without a setting, but is held in place by a simple twist of the metal band which has the appearance of a ribbon, with the same technique used previously for the necklace.

la collana Vita, con una tanzanite di 56,37 carati e 63,21 carati di diamanti
The Vita necklace, with a 56.37-carat tanzanite and 63.21 carats of diamonds

The other one of a kind piece is the ring from the Marea collection which appears with emeralds. The Marea collection debuted in white gold, diamonds and tanzanite. The green stone version is made with 3.84 carats of emeralds and 7.56 carats of diamonds. As the name of the collection indicates and as is evident from the design of the ring, the Marea high jewelry line is inspired by the waves of the sea.

Anello Marea, con 3,84 carati di smeraldi e 7,56 carati di diamanti
Marea ring, with 3.84 carats of emeralds and 7.56 carats of diamonds

Anello Marea indossato. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Worn Marea ring. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Bracciale Vita, visto di lato. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Vita bracelet, seen from the side. Copyright: gioiellis.com

