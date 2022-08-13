









If you love jewelry from sixties and seventies, and you have a bit ‘of money to spend, make an appointment in New York, where is the Mahnaz Collection. It is a company unlike any other, passion fruit and thecollecting by Mahnaz Ispahani Bartos, who sells high quality jewelry products during the twentieth century. The company collects offers pieces by historic Maisons of high jewelry, but also those made by artists, craftsmen, jewelers and independent designers. Provided they are of a high standard. In short, it is an alternative to auction houses that sell vintage jewelry to the highest bidder. Are pieces of Cartier, Van Cleef and Arpels, dit Mellerio Meller, Kutchinsky, Bulgari, Chaumet, Boucheron, Lalaounis, Georg Jensen, and Tiffany. But also signed by the legendary Roman goldsmith Mario Masenza.



A note is deserved to the founder, Mahnaz Ispahani Bartos, daughter of a businessman Pakistani and of mother patron of the arts, and raised in Chittagong port city of Bangladesh. “I come from a culture where women visit a jewelry store every two days”, she says. She has traveled into the world: adolescence between Pakistan, Iran, Switzerland and England. She then graduated from Wellesley College in Massachusetts, she received a master’s degree and then a doctorate in international relations. An activity that she has not abandoned (she also wrote a geopolitics book, «Pakistan: Dimensions of Insecurity»). But probably she has more fun to collect fine jewelry around the world.