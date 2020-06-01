Towe’s microscope nature











Towe’s fine jewelry is seen through the eyes of biology, as if under a microscope ♦ ︎

Towe Norlén is the founder of the brand that has her name. The designer is Swedish, but the headquarters of the small Maison founded in 1999 is Geneva. Towe also has another particular aspect: the fusion of high jewelery with biology. A concept that is a step beyond the usual binomial jewel-nature, that is leaves, animals, fruits recreated in gold and precious stones. Here we go into a new dimension: for example, a special feature is the Silk Pattern, which is inspired by the skin, at the molecular level. “My goal is to capture nature’s spirit in its purest form” says Towe Norlén, who studied deisng in Copenhagen before specializing in Geneva. “What drives me, I suppose, is a search for purity”.



This is the starting point. To which the designer adds other considerations: ” I often think about what defines true luxury. Is it the extravagance of others knowing what you are wearing? Or is it the timelessness of quality? Is it the heritage of luxury, or being able to charge a premium? To me, true luxury is the embodiment of a sense of purity. The clarity of a thought that grows into an idea and takes the form of a design. The purity of the natural materials I work with and how I strive to master them. The time and dedication put into every single detail of what I do. But also the humility of realizing that one’s work is never finished. Constantly looking for new ways to reinvent oneself and learn from other fields of thought, to be inspired and to inspire others. Trying to push the boundaries and find new dimensions of my craft. Ultimately, creating modern pieces that will become future classics. At its utmost, the embodiment of purity is the reflection of joy in a person’s face when she wears something that defines her, a unique romantic memory, a feeling that can last a lifetime.”

The result these reflections are jewels that, in fact, have a structure that somehow resembles the pattern of certain materials seen under a microscope. Only here are molecules and atoms represented by diamonds. Lavinia Andorno















