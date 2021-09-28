









Torsade, collection signed by Laurent Gandini, is one of the typical elements of Baroque architecture. Just think of the columns surrounding the altar inside St. Peter’s Basilica, designed by Bernini in the first half of the seventeenth century. But the twist is an element that is also well suited to jewelry, for example with the use of intertwined gold threads.



And also in the Torsade collection of the Milanese jeweler there are edges in 9 carat rose gold that form an endless spiral and that enclose natural stones of different colors. For example, amethyst, prasiolite, blue London topaz, square or octagonal cut, are surrounded by a twisted gold motif.There is little information about Laurent Gandini. He apparently studied medieval history at university, but then he chose to be a jewelry designer. He worked for Missoni, but in 1990 he went on his own and launched his range of jewelry made in Milan. It is inspired by popular tradition motifs, such as ex-votos, but also by architectural styles, such as the rose windows of medieval Lombard churches. I expect him not surprising given his youth studies.