The sunset has been painted, described, sung, photographed, filmed: it is the most romantic moment of the day thanks to its vivid colours. The moment before the evening, with all the symbolism it inspires, is also the subject chosen by Nanis for the new Sunset collection. It was inevitable that, this time, the Venetian brand led by Laura Bicego would choose pink gold, in harmony with the colors of the sunset. A choice that also marks a stylistic innovation in the history of the Maison, which has always favored burin-scratched yellow gold.



What, however, remains unchanged is the use of elongated boules, characteristic of the Nanis style. Another novelty, alongside the shade of gold, is also the use of metal in a shiny version. Furthermore, in some pieces, the gold is accompanied by a pavé of diamonds, which enriches the surface of rings, earrings and gives an extra touch to the long necklace which can be worn in different styles: multi-strand, or sautoir or with a hanging wire, thanks to a closing system that allows modularity.