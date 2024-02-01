For once the inspiration to create jewelery does not come from the aspects most used by designers, such as flowers, animals or symbols of the zodiac, but from an inimitable work of nature: the Norwegian fjords. Kathrine Lindman, a Norwegian artist and designer, chose them as the subject for her jewels. Lei founded lei brand lei in 1996 and works on the west coast of Norway. Therefore, you have the fjords right next to home. Before starting her professional career the designer studied at the Jewelery School and the National Academy of Arts in Oslo. But the sea was the real teacher who taught her.



As for the Seashell collection, made of silver and enamel. Her talent has already been

appreciated during New York Fashion Week and New York Jewelery Week, at the Saatchi Gallery in London, at Sofa Chicago and LA Art in Los Angeles. Not only that: her artwork was purchased by collectors and two Norwegian museums. Her silver and enamel pieces present a specific personality: they were also given to Michelle Obama during her 2009 Nobel Peace Prize visit to Oslo.



