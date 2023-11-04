The now traditional end-of-year auction organized by Faraone Casa d’Aste, an expression of the Milanese jewelery company, is back. For November 27, this year at the Portrait Milano hotel, 307 lots of jewelery and watches from brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Bulgari, David Webb, Frascarolo, as well as luxury bags will be on sale. Participation is also possible in streaming mode, through the dedicated Myfaraone App, via telephone or through written offers.



The session dedicated to jewelery presents a selection of lots signed David Webb from a private collection and composed of various rings, in yellow gold decorated with diamonds and enamel, and a sautoir. It is flanked by a series of precious pieces by Bulgari, among which stand out a Tubogas bracelet from the Monete collection, late 1980s, with Gallia Massalia silver coins, a Pyramid pendant in topaz with necklace, earrings from the Nuvola collection, various rings and an open bangle in yellow gold and steel.



Other jewels from Maison such as Van Cleef & Arpels, Buccellati, Cartier, Pomellato, Sabbadini and Faraone. Niche jewels are those of a Parure Frascarolo set in yellow gold, enamel and diamonds with an animalier theme, composed of a sautoir, bracelet convertible into a brooch or pendant, lighter and lipstick holder. Among the other jewels in the auction, a GIA-certified 6.79-carat Fancy Yellow emerald-cut diamond ring and a 4.23-carat oval-cut diamond ring stand out.



The top lots for watches will be Rolex and Patek Philippe. Like the Daytona Cosmograph Big Red 6263 latest reference with Valijoux 727 manual winding movement, silver dial, steel case and oyster bracelet, screw pushers and additional original steel bezel, which allows whoever owns it to transform it into a 6265 model; complete with box and guarantee and in the hands of the same owner since 1986. There are two Patek Philippe: one is the Ellipse ref:3598, rare in this more oval shape of the 18k yellow gold case, with crocodile strap and original gold pin buckle, with ultra plat 16250 movement, the thinnest ever made by the Swiss Maison complete with original case. The other is a Golden Ellipse ref 3585 with a more square shape, with an 18k yellow gold case. Also under the Patek Philippe brand, for sale is a Gondolo ref 5009, like the previous ones in perfect condition, with box and papers, yellow gold case, crocodile strap and original pin buckle. The selection of watches also continues with a rare Vacheron Constantin Malte Hispahan collection in 18k yellow gold with a full diamond bracelet, complete with original box and archive extract.