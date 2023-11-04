Platinum and diamond (4,23 ct) ring
Jewelry and watches with FaraoneCasa d’Aste

The now traditional end-of-year auction organized by Faraone Casa d’Aste, an expression of the Milanese jewelery company, is back. For November 27, this year at the Portrait Milano hotel, 307 lots of jewelery and watches from brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Bulgari, David Webb, Frascarolo, as well as luxury bags will be on sale. Participation is also possible in streaming mode, through the dedicated Myfaraone App, via telephone or through written offers.

Anello firmato David Webb, anni Settanta circa, in oro giallo e platino con smalto nero e diamanti rotondi per complessivi circa 2,90 ct
Ring signed David Webb, circa 1970s, in yellow gold and platinum with black enamel and round diamonds for a total of approximately 2.90 ct

The session dedicated to jewelery presents a selection of lots signed David Webb from a private collection and composed of various rings, in yellow gold decorated with diamonds and enamel, and a sautoir. It is flanked by a series of precious pieces by Bulgari, among which stand out a Tubogas bracelet from the Monete collection, late 1980s, with Gallia Massalia silver coins, a Pyramid pendant in topaz with necklace, earrings from the Nuvola collection, various rings and an open bangle in yellow gold and steel.
Bulgari, bracciale tubogas collezione Monete, fine anni Ottanta circa, in oro giallo 18 Kt con tre monete in argento Gallia Massalia
Bulgari, tubigas bracelet from the Monete collection, circa late 1980s, in 18 Kt yellow gold with three Gallia Massalia silver coins

Other jewels from Maison such as Van Cleef & Arpels, Buccellati, Cartier, Pomellato, Sabbadini and Faraone. Niche jewels are those of a Parure Frascarolo set in yellow gold, enamel and diamonds with an animalier theme, composed of a sautoir, bracelet convertible into a brooch or pendant, lighter and lipstick holder. Among the other jewels in the auction, a GIA-certified 6.79-carat Fancy Yellow emerald-cut diamond ring and a 4.23-carat oval-cut diamond ring stand out.
Set Frascarolo in oro giallo 18 Kt con smalti nei toni del blu, bianco e arancione e diamanti composto da una lunga collana con centrale/spilla a testa di leopardo, smontabile e utilizzabile anche su bracciale rigido, un accendino e un portarossetto con testa di leopardo
Set signed by Frascarolo in 18 Kt yellow gold with enamel in shades of blue, white and orange and diamonds composed of a long necklace with a leopard head centrepiece/brooch, removable and which can also be used on a rigid bracelet, a lighter and a lipstick holder with a leopard’s head. leopard

The top lots for watches will be Rolex and Patek Philippe. Like the Daytona Cosmograph Big Red 6263 latest reference with Valijoux 727 manual winding movement, silver dial, steel case and oyster bracelet, screw pushers and additional original steel bezel, which allows whoever owns it to transform it into a 6265 model; complete with box and guarantee and in the hands of the same owner since 1986. There are two Patek Philippe: one is the Ellipse ref:3598, rare in this more oval shape of the 18k yellow gold case, with crocodile strap and original gold pin buckle, with ultra plat 16250 movement, the thinnest ever made by the Swiss Maison complete with original case. The other is a Golden Ellipse ref 3585 with a more square shape, with an 18k yellow gold case. Also under the Patek Philippe brand, for sale is a Gondolo ref 5009, like the previous ones in perfect condition, with box and papers, yellow gold case, crocodile strap and original pin buckle. The selection of watches also continues with a rare Vacheron Constantin Malte Hispahan collection in 18k yellow gold with a full diamond bracelet, complete with original box and archive extract.

Rolex Daytona Cosmograph 6263/65, anno 1986. Cassa e bracciale Oyster in acciao; quadrante argenté
Rolex Daytona Cosmograph 6263/65, year 1986. Steel case and Oyster bracelet; silver dial
Patek Philippe Golden Ellipse, ref. 3585, anni '70. Cassa in oro giallo 18 Kt, con cinturino in coccodrillo marrone e fibbia in oro 18 Kt
Patek Philippe Golden Ellipse, ref. 3585, 1970s. 18 Kt yellow gold case, with brown crocodile strap and 18 Kt gold buckle
Patek Philippe Ellipse ref 3598, ovale, cassa in oro giallo 18 carati, con cinturino in coccodrillo
Patek Philippe Ellipse ref 3598, oval, 18k yellow gold case, with crocodile strap

Gioielli a Dubai
