Collana girocollo My love catena grumettac in acciaio 316L, finitura pvd oro 14K con stella e cristalli
Collana girocollo My love catena grumettac in acciaio 316L, finitura pvd oro 14K con stella e cristalli

Jewelery for the S’Agapò celebrations

Stars, white or colored crystals: these are the ingredients of the menu proposed by S’Agapò, an accessible jewelery brand that is part of the Bros Manifatture group. These are jewels intended for a young audience, with particular attention to the aspect of the available budget. Even the bracelets, rings and necklaces selected for the winter holidays follow the same principle: they are jewelery to wear and buy without thinking too much and without affecting the bank account. The prices are very low: they range from 16 euros for the ring to 39 euros for the most expensive necklace. The jewels proposed for Christmas gifts are part of the My Love, Dazzly and Feelings lines.

Anello Feelings regolabile in acciaio 316L con sfere in acciaio e pendente a forma di stella
Adjustable Feelings ring in 316L steel with steel spheres and star-shaped pendant

The Christmas bijoux offered by S’Agapò are also made of steel in natural color or with a golden PVD finish. Small white or colored crystals are added to the metal: green, light blue, purple, blue, red, used in particular to liven up the central element of the Dazzly chain bracelets.

Bracciale Dazzly con sfere in acciaio 316L e centrale con cristalli
Dazzly bracelet with 316L steel spheres and central crystals
Collana Feelings girocollo in acciaio 316L con pendenti a forma di stella e luna con cristalli
Feelings choker necklace in 316L steel with star and moon-shaped pendants with crystals
Bracciale Dazzly con sfere in acciaio 316L finitura pvd oro 14K e centrale con cristalli
Dazzly bracelet with 316L steel spheres, 14K gold PVD finish and central crystals
Bracciale catena grumetta My love in acciaio 316L, finitura pvd oro 14K con stella e cristalli
My love curb chain bracelet in 316L steel, 14K gold PVD finish with star and crystals
View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Lavorazione di un cammeo
Previous Story

The jewelery industry under the lens in Arezzo

Latest from

Collezione Retwist indossato Breil

Breil’s folded jewels

Twisted, folded, softened metal: the Retwist collection by Breil revolves around this concept. The idea of