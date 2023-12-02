Stars, white or colored crystals: these are the ingredients of the menu proposed by S’Agapò, an accessible jewelery brand that is part of the Bros Manifatture group. These are jewels intended for a young audience, with particular attention to the aspect of the available budget. Even the bracelets, rings and necklaces selected for the winter holidays follow the same principle: they are jewelery to wear and buy without thinking too much and without affecting the bank account. The prices are very low: they range from 16 euros for the ring to 39 euros for the most expensive necklace. The jewels proposed for Christmas gifts are part of the My Love, Dazzly and Feelings lines.



The Christmas bijoux offered by S’Agapò are also made of steel in natural color or with a golden PVD finish. Small white or colored crystals are added to the metal: green, light blue, purple, blue, red, used in particular to liven up the central element of the Dazzly chain bracelets.