









Born in Florianópolis, in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, Ruth Grieco is the granddaughter of the Brazilian fashion designer Galdino Lenzi, the first couturier in the history of local fashion, born into a family of Italian origin. Instead of focusing on clothes, however, Ruth Grieco has played the jewelry card: since 1975 the designer has been creating and producing jewelry with the colors and joy of Brazil. She uses gold together with tourmalines, aquamarines, emeralds, tanzanites, turquoise, diamonds and pearls, thanks to which she has gained fame even beyond the borders of Brazil.



Now the founder is the creative director, supported by her two daughters, Carolina and Paola, graduates in industrial design and business economics. Carolina takes care of marketing, while Paola takes care of production and the administrative aspect. The Brazilian Maison, which is also present on online platforms such as Moda Operandi, uses geometric shapes for jewels together with soft shapes and natural curves. A quality that is testified by numerous awards received over the years, such as the Tahitian Pearl Trophies, the Tanzanite Celebration of Life Award, the Embrarad Award for Jewelry Design and the Anglogold Design Forum, finalist in HRD’s Diamonds are Fun Contest, IBGM Awards and at the IF Design Awards.