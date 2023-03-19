









The American designer of Polish origin Jesse Marlo Lazowski, who founded his brand Marlo Laz in 2014, is the example of the appreciated, dynamic New York woman tuned into the present. Her jewelry style, defined as boho, appeals to models and actresses, but also to that type of woman who does not like conventions. They are jewels with few rules and a lot of creativity inherited from an aunt who designed and created jewels. In her biography, she tells how at the age of 13 Jesse Marlo received a bow-shaped brooch with pink rubies and diamonds, which belonged to her grandmother Miriam, as a gift. It was the first work of the designer, who transformed the family heirloom brooch into a modern necklace.



From that moment she has never stopped and she combines gold jewels engraved with French writing, such as Porte bonheur, with precious or semi-precious stones. A trip to India, to Jaipur, where she worked with a team of craftsmen to produce her first jewelry collection, many trips abroad, and lessons also contributed to her passion and its transformation into a profession. at the Gemology Institute of America in New York.













