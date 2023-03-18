The jewels that belonged to famous people have an extra charm. And the auction of Magnificent Jewels by Christie’s scheduled for June 7 can boast two famous names in its catalogue. The first is that of Anne Eisenhower, collector, philanthropist, and descendant of one of the most eminent American families: just think that her grandfather, General Dwight D. Eisenhower, was president of the United States. Anne Eisenhower died on July 30, 2022 and her jewels are now for sale. The other celebrity is Marlene Dietrich, a German naturalized American actress and singer, an icon of cinema in the first half of the twentieth century. And the most precious jewel in the collection really belonged to the legendary Merlene: a bracelet of rubies and Jarretière diamonds, purchased by the actress in 1937 from Van Cleef & Arpels. Marlene Dietrich wore it in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1950 thriller Stage Fright and it was purchased by Anne Eisenhower in 1992 (estimate $2,500,000-4,500,000).

Other highlights from the sale include Tiffany & Co’s rare Art Deco Moonlight Rose diamond and gemstone bracelet (estimate $500,000-700,000), an Art Deco diamond bracelet by Cartier ($150,000-250,000), and a statement ring with 20.54 carats (1,200,000-1,800,000) D-color diamonds.

Christie’s has planned a global tour ahead of the auction, which will begin in Los Angeles and continue in Paris, Geneva and Hong Kong. The complete collection will be sold live and online during Christie’s Luxury Week in New York on June 7th.



From Marlene Dietrich to President Dwight D. Eisenhower, the Anne Eisenhower Collection traces the history of the past century through a single collector’s brilliant passion for fine jewelry. Anne Eisenhower had a keen eye for the finest examples of the jeweler’s craft and her collection tells the fascinating and intertwining stories of patrons and collectors. Christie’s looks forward to sharing the experience of these superb objects as they embark on a global tour, culminating in our Rockefeller galleries in June.

Marc Porter, president of Christie’s Americas

The live sale will take place on June 7 with additional jewels offered from Ms. Eisenhower’s collection to be featured in Christie’s Jewels Online open for bidding on May 30 and close on June 8.