Jewelery made with the filigree technique: enthusiasts of the genre can find what they are looking for in the Filienna brand from New York. The name has a distant origin: it is inspired by the Latin word Filia, which means daughter. Ana Martins, founder and creative director of the brand, used this origin to indicate the direct relationship with filigree, a technique that was once much more used than today in jewellery, and with the word henna or henna, color applied as an art form and expression associated with body art, widespread in Eastern countries. From the union of these two words, here is Filienna.



On the other hand, Ana Martins also uses words professionally, because alongside her jewelry business she also founded a lively public relations agency based in Manhattan. A creative and multi-tasking woman, in short.

Filienna uses filigree jewelry in four variations of 14k gold: pink, yellow, white and with black rhodium. The new collection takes up one of the brand’s most iconic and best-selling models: the Heart Statement earrings, in 14k rose gold.

Since the beginning, Filienna jewelry collectors have asked for solid gold filigree pieces, especially our best sellers like the Heart Statement Earrings. Our new gold pieces stay true to our bohemian heart while offering a luxurious new interpretation of our versatile filigree jewelry designs.

Ana Martins, founder of Filienna



Jewels which, with their heart shape, can be appreciated on Valentine’s Day, but not only. The perforated filigree design ensures lightness and ease for the wearer. Among the intricate designs of the watermark you can spot the “f” logo, the initial letter of Filienna. Each new Filienna gold piece of jewelry, including the new 14K Personalized Heart Statement Earrings, are made to order, with an approximate lead time of four to six weeks for delivery after an initial deposit.