The romantic filigree of Allgold











The romantic story of AllGold, from the Italian province to the international market ♦ ︎

The story begin (almost) always just with little or nothing. But when the talent and the passion are there, then it happens that it goes on, up to goals that no one would have imagined. Like the story started in 1951, in a city of the Marche province, with Oscardo Aguzzi. A child who unfortunately became deaf at the age of three. A handicap that, however, became the main resource of Oscardo, who developed a special artistic sensibility. And it was therefore the special creative spirit that convinced the owner of the oldest goldsmith workshop in Fossombrone to take on the apprentice the young Oscardo to the Artisan Factory Orafa Bordoni Alfio.



The talent of the young goldsmith then manifested itself with the winning of the first prize at the Goldsmith Exhibition S. Eligio of Milan, a very popular competition at the time. The story continued with the casual specialization in the technique of filigree (thanks to a goldsmith from Senegal). It is one of the most difficult goldsmith techniques, but Oscardo has learned to master.



The story, very romantic, has continued with the younger brother of Oscardo, Giorgio, who has joined his brother, for a certain period seriously ill. Having found an affinity, the Aguzzi brothers, Oscardo and Giorgio, have opened their first goldsmith workshop together in Fossombrone. The business grew rapidly, the two brothers in the eighties gave birth to the AllGold brand.

In the year 2000, Flavio Gregorio Topi joined the two: from talented apprentice to an entrepreneur. Since then, the company has reaped international successes and awards, exhibitions and prizes. Between Harrods in London and the Rockefeller Center in New York, passing from India, AllGold has conquered an international stage. And the story is not over yet. Giulia Netrese

















