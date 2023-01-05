Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Pezzo unico, collana in oro giallo a filigrana con rubellite brasiliana

The new jewels of Caterina Murino

While acting on the stage of the Théâtre de la Madeleine in Paris, where the comedy Le Tourbillon was scheduled, Caterina Mourino did not stop taking care of her second profession: jewelry design. After making her debut in 2017 with a collection centered on coral (we talked about it here) her creative vein has expanded to other forms of jewelry. But without forgetting what was the starting point of her brand Caterina Murino Jewellery: the actress’s collections are always made in her native land, Sardinia.

Choker in oro bianco a filigrana con ametista di 22 carati
Jewels, for example, often use the traditional filigree technique, with gold threads intertwined to form the design of necklaces, rings, bracelets or brooches. And next to the coral, the actress-designer has added the traditional ingredients of the jewelry menu: gold, diamonds, semi-precious stones. The Caterina Murino Jewelery brand also supported the Stand Up for African Mothers campaign, which aims to raise funds to train midwives in Africa.
Collana in oro bianco a filigrana con tre zaffiri star
Bracciale Distillato di Rugiada in oro 18 carati a filigrana e zaffiro
Orecchini Love Knots in oro 18 carati
Anello in oro 18 carati Fili di Acqua
Spilla Spiderwebs in oro e diamante
Spilla Spiderwebs in oro giallo e diamante

Pezzo unico, collana in oro giallo a filigrana con rubellite brasiliana
