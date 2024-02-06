While Serena Williams chose the Marco Bicego earrings from the Lunaria collection at the 2024 Grammy Awards, the Venetian brand inaugurated the second edition of its Academy, aimed at training new talents in the production and specialized processing of jewellery. It is a training course that combines classroom lessons, structured training and individual coaching in the company aimed at introducing new specialized professional figures and perpetuating the excellence of the Italian goldsmith tradition.



This second edition was also created in collaboration with Gi Group, an Italian multinational employment company, which managed the talent attraction, recruiting and candidate assessment phases. The Academy’s training is provided at the Scuola Arte e Mestieri di Vicenza, a department of the Veneto Productivity Center Foundation, which boasts a long tradition in the area of artistic craftsmanship and which has established itself, over time, as the most authoritative training institution aimed at the artistic and artisan professionalization of the Vicenza area, in particular in the goldsmith sector.



The training course, which lasts a total of four months, is divided into a series of theoretical and practical courses in the field of hand engraving, stone setting and casing and bench goldsmith work. At the end of the 80-hour training period in the classroom and laboratory, the selected resources will begin a 480-hour on-the-job placement and training program directly in the company. The objective is to train highly specialized professional figures, the so-called talents of doing, to be included in the company where the production process is entirely vertical, end-to-end: from gold melting to quality control. All Marco Bicego jewels are created in the atelier in Trissino (Vicenza), they are made of 18 carat gold, hand engraved with the ancient ribbed burin technique or made with the exclusive coil technique, and are set with carefully selected gems.

I am firmly convinced that craftsmanship must be preserved, our Made in Italy is a brand of excellence that is recognized internationally. Now rare skills and very high savoir-faire are needed, especially in luxury. In our company we continue a century-old goldsmith tradition, still in-house, and I am extremely proud of this.

Marco Bicego, founder and creative director of the brand