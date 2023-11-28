Boccadamo opens a new store in Northern Europe, in Stockholm. The Italian affordable silver and gold jewelery brand strengthens its international presence. Boccadamo has been present abroad for years. The new store is located inside the Åhléns City department store, one of the largest Swedish shopping centers, in the Norrmalm district, in the heart of Stockholm.



The store features an attractive design, where the lines of jewelry handmade in burnished silver are found. The Boccadamo store joins the 1200 existing points of sale nationwide and the international presence in 22 countries, including the USA, Spain, Belgium and the United Arab Emirates.