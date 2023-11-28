Boccadamo, store a Stoccolma
Boccadamo opens in Stockholm

Boccadamo opens a new store in Northern Europe, in Stockholm. The Italian affordable silver and gold jewelery brand strengthens its international presence. Boccadamo has been present abroad for years. The new store is located inside the Åhléns City department store, one of the largest Swedish shopping centers, in the Norrmalm district, in the heart of Stockholm.

Interno dello store Boccadamo
Interior of the Boccadamo store

The store features an attractive design, where the lines of jewelry handmade in burnished silver are found. The Boccadamo store joins the 1200 existing points of sale nationwide and the international presence in 22 countries, including the USA, Spain, Belgium and the United Arab Emirates.

Boccadamo, Åhléns City
Boccadamo, Åhléns City

