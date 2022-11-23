









A new jewelery boutique in a new square. Piazza del Quadrilatero was born in Milan, a large space of over 2,800 square meters between Corso Venezia and Via Sant’Andrea, where the bishop’s seminary was once located. It is an area included in what is called the quadrilateral of fashion. In this space, Maria Sole Ferragamo, founder of So-Le Studio, decided to open her first boutique.

Bracciale e orecchino indossati

The boutique was designed by the Fondamenta architecture studio. The idea is to offer a space or studio offers a multi-sensory space, avant-garde, eco-conscious and at odds with the historic setting of the square and traditional retail concepts. Also ready with the opening is a new set of pieces, including the So-Le Studio first ring and bag. The jewels offered by the brand are made with materials such as leather and ruthenium-coated brass. Maria Sole Ferragamo graduated in architecture from the Milan Polytechnic and obtained an MA Design (jewellery) from Central Saint Martins in London. She works at the crossroads of leather craft, jewelry design, architecture and visual arts.

