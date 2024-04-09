Jewels from the Bouquet collection by Stenzhorn are a little different than usual. These are jewels to add to the watch strap to embellish it. The jewels have different shapes and can be combined with each other: in a few seconds they allow you to transform a casual day watch into an elegant timepiece. And a series of colorful straps transforms into a glamorous evening bracelet sparkling with diamonds. Completely transformable and ideal for collecting, Bouquet is a fun option for having fun combining different looks. Bouquet begins with a rainbow selection of leather straps on which to attach the gold ornaments. But it also offers watch cases. The straps are available in dozens of different shades in alligator, lizard, calf or silk leather.

The accessories are in the shape of bows, symbols of kisses, crosses or floral pendants. They are available in white or yellow gold and with optional diamond pavé. They can be easily replaced and are easy to use. The different watch cases in yellow or white gold are available with white or black mother-of-pearl dials. There are also setting options: with a single diamond at 12 o’clock, or a row of diamonds around the dial, or diamonds entirely covering the case and dial.

