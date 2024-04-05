In the Seventies Murat Terzihan moved to Istanbul from Mardin, a small Turkish town on the border with Syria, where the family had been working jewelery for three centuries. In the large Turkish city overlooking the Bosphorus, Terzihan began working on the Grand Bazaar, one of the largest and oldest covered markets in the world (it was founded in 1455). Several decades have passed and today Terzihan has evolved into a luxury jewelry house with boutiques and showrooms in Istanbul, Lisbon, Florida and retailers on five continents.



The company has not abandoned its artisanal vocation and continues to be led by the Terzihans, with the brothers Can and Cem as general manager and creative director who supported their father. The philosophy of the brand is to enhance the mix of Mesopotamian and Mediterranean roots, between sea and jewels. The style is eclectic, modern, and involves the use of colored stones, together with gold, with kaleidoscopic designs and high-contrast geometric volumes, with some echoes of art deco.