The hands of Vo Vintage point to 9.30 on January 19th, when the space dedicated to vintage watches organized by the Italian Exhibition Group is scheduled to return (until January 22nd) at Vicenzaoro. As in past editions, Vo Vintage is a space dedicated to enthusiasts and collectors of timepieces, as well as vintage jewellery. The fifth edition, the organizers announce, will always remain in the foyer location on the first floor of Fiera Vicenza and is the largest ever. The Vo Vintage space, unlike Vicenzaoro, which occupies the area on the ground floor, will be occupied by around forty national and foreign dealers.



For jewelery lovers, the presence of companies such as Il Mercante, Gioielleria la Perla, Gioielleria Piccolo and Aroli Jewels is expected, alongside consolidated presences such as Ela Antichità, Art Deco’ Bijoux, De Maria Fine & Antique Jewelry, Generoso Gioielli, Luise Gioielli , Micol, Preziosi D’Epoca, S. Vaggi & F.Gli, Scala Gioielli & Figli, Tempi D’Oro and Spangaro Jewels.



For vintage watchmaking there will be Mr. Tempo Prezioso, Spangaro Watches, Tenerife Watches, Mida Gioielli and the return of Maurizio De Angelis, as well as Tempus Orologi d’Epoca by Elvio Piva, Vintage Watches by Stefano Mazzariol and Vintage Watches and Cars by Andrea Foffi, Goldfingers Watches by Roberto Verde, Davide Pedretti Luxury Watches, Gioielli e Dintorni, Le Muse, Lo Time by Luigi Loiero, Lucas Relogios-Lucas Re, Mda. Furthermore, talks, meet-ups and workshops are planned for this edition too.

