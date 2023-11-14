Anello in argento della collezione Assoluto
Anello in argento della collezione Assoluto

Pianegonda in Palermo

Pianegonda, a designer silver jewelery brand, which is part of the Bros Manifatture group, has opened a corner inside the La Rinascente store in Palermo, in the Cordaro jewelery shop. Located in the heart of the historic La Loggia district, at 289 Via Roma, this new space represents an opportunity for lovers of the brand.

Bracciale rigido in argento
Rigid open bracelet in silver

In the new corner you will be able to purchase the brand’s best-selling collections, including Assoluto, Tecum and Conversus. With this opening Pianegonda consolidates its retail development strategy, aiming to expand to important national and international locations in the coming months, an important step in the growth of the brand and in the aim of bringing the beauty of designer jewelery to an increasingly wider audience. vast.

Anna Cleveland nella campagna di Pianegonda
Anna Cleveland in the Pianegonda advertising campaign

Immagini di orologi a Vo Vintage. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Spilla in oro, diamanti, smeraldi intagliati e rubini di Cartier
