Carlo Barberis, style & tradition





The Carlo Barberis company holds the oldest brand of manufacturing active in the area of ​​Valenza, one of the historical places of Italian jewelry. With that pedigree behind him, the young company’s CEO, Francesco Barberis, has a great responsibility. After the sudden death of his father, Gianni Barberis, the entrepreneur has taken the reins of the Maison with his brothers, Maria, Alessandro and Lorenzo. For the brand, born in 1929 in an open laboratory by Carlo Barberis, it is cominiciata so a second phase.

Collana in oro, onice e diamanti
Without, however, that it would upset the stylistic imprint and, above all, the quality of collections, which continue to be full of virtuoso mix of colored stones, diamonds simple, sumptuous frames, precious metals. In short, a concentrate of what is the goldsmith tradition that was born and thrives around Alexandria. No coincidence that Francesco Barberis also became president of the goldsmiths of Valenza. Judging by the creativity that continues to fuel the Maison of Piedmont, its role is right. Lavinia Andorno

Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti
Anello in oro bianco, diamanti e tanzanite
Anello con tormaline, tanzanite e zaffiri
Gioielli firmati Carlo Barberis
Collezione Hip Hop
