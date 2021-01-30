Vintage jewelry guide











Vintage jewelry are liked more and more, but before choosing them you need to know their characteristics well. Here are the advice of the gemologist of the Catawiki online auction house ♦

What vintage ring choose? She will like it? Or: how to let him know what I like? The first rule is to go on the classic. The second, is to follow the trend. And, in this key, there’s the advice of the of Catawiki, an online auctions company. According over the company, there would be (better to use the conditional) an increase in the purchase of antique rings. Could be. But, in any case, the rings in a style of yesteryear have always had estimators and admirers.

The auction house, therefore, has seen fit to ask Deborah Mazza, gemologist and herald of Catawiki, a comment: “Over the past decade there has been a significant change compared to what users are looking for when choosing a engagement ring. The trends show a move away from the classic-style rings, like the solitary bought in upscale jewelers, and now you try something that does not fall in the ordinary, why the vintage rings have become very popular and in demand. But this implies having to do a search to select an object and vintage, to avoid that the future remains disappointed bride, you have to consult a gemologist, who can guarantee the quality and the ring came from. Everything else depends on personal taste.”

Adds Louise Baltruschat Hollis, head of the known site for weddings Whimsical Wonderland Weddings: “For some couples, marriage is undoubtedly the most important day of their lives. For this, it’s no wonder that everything is being done to make this day memorable. Today’s brides are opting for something custom, chic festival ceremonies in the woods, and this desire to have something unique also depends on the choice of ring. ”

So here’s a brief guide to the rings in the style of the past.

Victorian. It is a ring for those who love the colors. Very often, in fact, the Victorian ring mount colored gemstones rings including garnets, emeralds and sapphires, why the rings of this time period are the ideal choice when looking for an alternative to the classic solitaire diamond. “Typically, when you opt for colored gemstones, there is a tendency to choose rings with sapphire due to its wear resistance, and it was been Kate Middleton to launch this trend” continues the gemologist. “For those looking for something unusual but colorful and durable, however, I would suggest finding a ruby. Rubies have an incredible strength, second only to diamonds and half the price, so it is no surprise that there has been a sharp increase in demand.”

Art Nouveau. They are the antithesis to the simplicity of a traditional solitaire. The Art Nouveau-style rings are characterized by their shape. A native of the early twentieth century, the Art Nouveau style is known for intricate designs and rich in details and curves, making a bold choice for brides. Are rich in history and romance have details. Often they possess many grafted colored stones in a delicate style but complex.

Art Deco. This style has gained popularity in the twenties and thirties, with designs are characterized by a sharp angles and geometric style that represent a break with the previous period style. They are back in fashion thanks to movies as The Great Gatsby.

Antique Tiffany & Co. For some women who only want excellence, the only choice is a vintage Tiffany & Co. The American house produces engagement rings since 1837, and although they tend to have a classical style by buying a vintage piece can ensure a unique touch to feel out of the ordinary and wear a piece of history.











