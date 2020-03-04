What to do if your jewelry is stolen from your hotel











What to do if your jewelry is stolen from you in hotel? It is not, unfortunately, such a rare event: a jewelry theft can easily take place if you are not careful. Here’s what to do if your jewelry is stolen in your hotel.



The story is always the same: you are on vacation, or go on a business trip and you cannot always wear the same earrings, or ring and necklace. So decide to leave your jewelry in your hotel room. You could be careless and forget them unattended on a coffee table. Or, hoping to have no surprises, you have hidden the jewels in a suitcase pocket. But unfortunately on your return to the hotel you discover that your jewels are gone.



Before finding out how you have to deal with this situation it is good to make a premise: never leave the jewels, especially if they are valuable, unattended in a hotel room. The best thing to do is to lock them in the hotel safe, which can be in your own room, or in the reception. It is not only common sense, but also practical advice. Let’s see why.



The first thing to do if you are stolen is to communicate the fact to the hotel management. Go immediately to the police and file a complaint, even if someone advises you not to. Also ask the hotel management to do everything possible to recover your jewelry. In case the culprit or the culprit is a person working on the cleaning of the rooms there is some (rare) possibility of returning the jewelry.



The second useful tip is to record evidence of the existence of your jewels: photograph them with your smartphone, perhaps even when you store them somewhere in the hotel. Often (that is always), in fact, hotels ask for proof: did you really have jewels in your room or are you inventing it now? And it’s hard to prove that you really had them, right? And even more difficult is to convince someone that you haven’t lost them.



If, however, the objects have been stolen from the safe, the hotel’s responsibility comes into play. But, in this case, negligence in management must be demonstrated: for example due to safes that can be easily opened or left unattended. In this case, the hotel may be forced to pay compensation. But here comes the bad news: it depends where you are. Legislation is different from one country to another.



In Italy, for example, a ruling established that those who suffer theft in a hotel, if demonstrated, are entitled to be compensated with a sum that can go up to a maximum of 100 times the cost of the hotel room. And this also applies if you leave a piece of jewelry unattended on a bedside table. In the US, however, reimbursement varies from one state to another and, on average, provides for compensation between 300 and 500 dollars. If your jewel is worth more, no way.



A useful tip, according to experts, is to take out an insurance policy before departure, which also includes coverage from theft. But, in this case, be careful before buying the insurance: check how much the refund is in case of theft: the expected figures are often very low.














