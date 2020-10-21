Tiffany relaunches Elsa Peretti’s jewels











Elsa Peretti, jewelry designer and former model, has just turned 80. But she is still young. This is demonstrated by the idea of ​​Tiffany & Co. to re-propose some of the most famous pieces of the designer born in Florence, created for the New York jewelry house. A tribute to a great designer, but also the testimony that the jewels designed during Esla Peretti’s long career are still current. Elsa Peretti’s jewels are offered in a limited edition jewelry collection, as well as nine unique ones. If you like them, you can choose: prices range from $ 2,800 to $ 125,000.



In addition to coinciding with the designer’s special birthday, 2020 also marks the 50th anniversary of the Bone bracelet. A jewel that, half a century later, is still very popular. The jewels repurposed by Tiffany include pieces from collections such as Mesh, Silk, Cabochon, as well as Bone. These are collections that run through the history of the collaboration between Elsa Peretti and Tiffany. The Mesh collection, for example, was inspired by a trip to Jaipur, India, in 1974: a design that made 18K gold and diamond jewelry more wearable.



The collection also includes pieces of high jewelery, such as the collar with 66 round brilliant diamonds for a total of 3.72 carats, or Mesh necklaces in 18K yellow gold and emeralds, without forgetting the sterling silver versions with Tahi Keshi pearls . Personally curated by Peretti herself, some of these models hadn’t been on sale for almost 20 years. The jewels will be available only for selected jewelers in different countries.





















