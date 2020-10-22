Pianegonda finds a Nexum











Pianegonda‘s series of collections with the name in Latin continues with Nexum. In truth, the nexum in ancient Rome was a form of guarantee, perhaps the most solemn that was provided for in the legal system. The nexum was encoded in written form in the Laws of the XII tables, where the debtor pledged himself to the creditor, becoming subject to the latter. In essence, it meant giving yourself a slave to someone to pay off your father’s debts. But we must stop here, because the name Nexum is probably used by the brand of the Bros Manifatture group in a completely different sense.



The word, in fact, should indicate a link, that is a link between two subjects. In this case, the connection lies in the intertwining of metal wires in natural silver and in a version colored with black ruthenium with which the jewels are made. It is no coincidence that Pianegonda approaches the Nexum collection with the image of the Eiffel Tower, a work built with an interweaving of iron elements. The jewels of the Nexum collection also feature cubic zirconia of different colors: white, yellow, blue, violet. It is up to you to discover the connection.

















