The Silvio Ancora’s Class




Silvio Ancora’s jewelery are made in his goldsmith workshop in Valenza ♦ ︎

Since 1989 Silvio Ancora (the name is pronounced with the accent on “a”) works in his laboratory in Valenza. Do you know him? Difficult if you are not in the industry, if you do not work for some great brand that has had the opportunity to work with him, if you have not commissioned a custom jewel. Because Silvio Ancora’s peculiarity is to work again as a time, with methods and skills that are part of tradition and are taught on the field.

Pendente con tormalina paraiba
A fairly narrow field, in fact, because the jewels offered by the small Maison are of high-end, with the use of gold and precious stones or precious stones. The style is Italian, classic forms combined with some fancy flying, but without exceeding in extravagance. Here are some examples of his work.

Anello in oro bianco con pavé di diamanti e zaffiro blu
Orecchini con ametista e topazio
Anello in oro bianco, ametista, topazio, quarzo
Anello in oro ametista light e zaffiri rosa
Orecchini in oro, tormaline, diamanti
Anello in oro giallo, rodolite, diamanti
