









The jewels inspired by the abstract art of Swati Dhanak, a designer of Indian origin who lives and works in New York ♦ ︎

Her grandfather, an Indian jeweler, moved to Dubai in the 1950s, at the beginning of the economic boom that transformed the city. Swati Dhanak was born in the city of the Emirates, and since she was a child she has attended the family jewelry workshop. But the jewelry store in Dubai was not enough for the designer, who moved to New York. At the same time, however, direct experience with jewelery work was fundamental to her choices.

In the American city, Swati Dhanak studied at the university, but she also worked for Armani and Chanel. Between East and West, with a solid history behind her and the influence of the family, the designer created her own brand, with a style that however has nothing that can remember the oriental style. Indeed, earrings and rings in 18K white or yellow gold and diamonds are inspired by abstract art, with unusual compositions of geometric and asymmetrical elements. Certainly they are jewels with a strong personality and a good creative dose, perhaps even the grandfather would have approved.

Nella città americana Swati Dhanak, ha studiato all’università, ma ha anche lavorato per Armani e Chanel. Tra Oriente e Occidente, con una storia solida alle spalle e l’influsso di famiglia, alla fine la designer ha creato il proprio brand, con uno stile che però non ha nulla che possa ricordare lo stile orientale. Anzi, orecchini e anelli in oro bianco o giallo 18 carati e diamanti si ispirano casomai all’arte astratta, con inconsuete composizioni di elementi geometrici e asimmetrici. Di sicuro sono gioielli con una forte personalità e una buona dose creativa, forse anche il nonno avrebbe approvato.











