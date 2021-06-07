









Creative jewels, designer jewels, jewelry that reminds of voices. They are those of Kendra Pariseault ♦ ︎

You can find runners not only in the morning in city parks or engaged in a marathon. There are also runners who prefer to engage in other speed competitions. For example, with a trunkshow on Moda Operandi even before having a fully functioning website. This milestone (it was May 2019) is reach by the runner-designer Kendra Pariseault, the new rising star of US design. His work, which has just begun, has already been promoted with flying colors. All that remains is to follow his career.



Kendra Pariseault grew up in Rhode Island, attended Skidmore College where she specialized in Gender Studies and art and then jewelry at the Rhode Island School of Design. Later, he worked for Calvin Klein and David Yurman, where he discovered the world of colored stones. She is also co-founder and creative director of the low-priced jewelry line Kendra Phillip. Now, instead, with his brand Kendra Pariseault Jewelry, he aims higher, at more expensive and refined jewels. Without forgetting what his interests are outside of jewelry: fashion, femininity and feminism. And some esoteric aspects: he claims to have recorded the voice of a deceased on his cell phone and, from this experience, he has drawn some jewels that represent sound waves. Pariseault also creates personalized bracelets with the sound wave of a word or a sound at the request of a customer. His jewels cost between $ 5,000 and $ 50,000.













