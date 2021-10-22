ANELLI, bracciale, COLLANE, Orecchini, vetrina — October 22, 2021 at 5:00 am

Roberto Coin’s Love in Verona is renewed




Love is eternal perhaps only in the cinema, but a diamond is forever. And, more generally, love comes and goes, but the jewels remain. There is, however, a love that has endured for four centuries: that of Romeo and Juliet. The Love in Verona collection by Roberto Coin is dedicated to them or, more precisely, to the city of Verona that hosts the memory of the play written by William Shakespeare. The jewelry line was launched last year, but the pandemic year has certainly not contributed to its spread, at least in terms of press presentations.

Rainbow design necklace in rose gold with mother of pearl, sapphires, green garnet and diamonds
Now, however, the fairs dedicated to jewelry are back in attendance and in the meantime the collection has been enriched with new pieces, such as rings or earrings composed of a disc with concentric circles of pink gold and semi-precious stones, such as malachite and lapis lazuli, in a slightly art deco geometric style. There is also a multi-gem version, which in addition to diamonds has lines composed of sapphires with different colors surrounding a round of mother-of-pearl. A pendant necklace also features a circle with the symbols of the zodiac signs. Who knows what sign Juletta and Romeo were.

Rose gold bangles with black and white diamonds
Rose gold earrings with black and white diamonds
Rose gold ring with black and white diamonds, rose gold ring with diamonds, rose gold ring with diamonds pavé
Zodiac design rose gold necklace with lapis lazuli and diamonds
Round design earrings in rose gold with lapis lazuli and diamonds
Round design earrings in rose gold with malachite, black jade and diamonds
Round design earrings in yellow gold with diamonds
Round design earrings in rose gold with mother of pearl, sapphires, green garnet and diamonds
