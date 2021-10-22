









Love is eternal perhaps only in the cinema, but a diamond is forever. And, more generally, love comes and goes, but the jewels remain. There is, however, a love that has endured for four centuries: that of Romeo and Juliet. The Love in Verona collection by Roberto Coin is dedicated to them or, more precisely, to the city of Verona that hosts the memory of the play written by William Shakespeare. The jewelry line was launched last year, but the pandemic year has certainly not contributed to its spread, at least in terms of press presentations.



Now, however, the fairs dedicated to jewelry are back in attendance and in the meantime the collection has been enriched with new pieces, such as rings or earrings composed of a disc with concentric circles of pink gold and semi-precious stones, such as malachite and lapis lazuli, in a slightly art deco geometric style. There is also a multi-gem version, which in addition to diamonds has lines composed of sapphires with different colors surrounding a round of mother-of-pearl. A pendant necklace also features a circle with the symbols of the zodiac signs. Who knows what sign Juletta and Romeo were.















