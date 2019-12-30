vetrina — December 30, 2019 at 5:00 am

The jewels suitable for New Year's Eve





What to wear for the evening of the last day of the year? Here are ideas for jewelry that in some cases you can find at the last minute.

You found the shoes and the dress, to decide what to wear on New Year’s Eve only the jewels are missing. But, be careful, if you like to celebrate the last day of the year so much, you must know that the date is not the same all over the world. If in most of the West and Japan the last day of the year is December 31st, in other parts of the world this date falls on completely different days. Some examples: for some Orthodox Churches and Eastern Catholic Churches, the beginning of the year (for religious ceremonies) is celebrated on the day corresponding to January 14 Gregorian. Chinese New Year is celebrated in correspondence with the new moon that falls between January 21 and February 20 (in 2020, for example, it will be January 25). The Islamic New Year, on the contrary, corresponds, compared to the Gregorian calendar, of about a month behind every three years. So if you want, you can celebrate them all …

Anello cocktail con rubini
Etho Maria, anello cocktail con rubini

In short, on the most important night of the year how to choose the jewels? A flashy and colorful necklace will help to reinvent a black sheath dress or a dress already worn before. Or lace, stars, moons on gold and silver, embellished with diamonds or zircons make any look sparkling. If, on the other hand, it is the dress that is flashy, the button earrings, a sterling silver bracelet or long thin gold necklaces will give the perfect finishing touch. In short, the important thing is that they shine to celebrate until the early hours of the new year, but also that they are balanced with the dress.

Madalina Ghenea con una collier della colelzione Vulcania, alta gioielleria Damiani
Madalina Ghenea con una collier della collezione Vulcania, alta gioielleria Damiani

There are certainly three guide colors for the night of December 31st: black, white and red. For a party that starts strictly after 21 o’clock a black dress is perfect. And with a dark color the ideal is to prefer the classic: the red of rubies, or of a stone with the same shade (there are also inexpensive ones) and the sparkling white of diamonds or, if in the drawer you don’t have such jewels precious, the white of silver or synthetic stones, such as cubic zirconia. It’s only need they shine until the toast. M.B.
Orecchini di Yvone Christa della colelzioen Red Delight
Orecchini di Yvone Christa della collezione Red Delight

Orecchini a cerchio con rubellite
Jane Taylor, orecchini a cerchio con rubellite
Anello con rubellite non trattata e diamanti
James Ganh, anello con rubellite non trattata e diamanti
Picchiotti, anello in oro bianco con rubellite di 10,85 carati taglio cuscino e diamanti
Picchiotti, anello in oro bianco con rubellite di 10,85 carati taglio cuscino e diamanti
Chocolate box, anello con rubellite e zaffiri rosa
Andrew Geoghegan, chocolate box, anello con rubellite e zaffiri rosa
Anello Red Velvet
Anello Red Velvet di Vhernier
Anello con tormalina rossa cabochon
Anello con tormalina rossa cabochon
Boucheron, anello in oro rosa con due granati
Collana a forma di cuore con rubini e diamanti
Chopard, collana a forma di cuore con rubini e diamanti
Anello della collezione Magic Star
Anello della collezione Magic Star di Thomas Sabo
Yoko London, anello con diamanti triplo
Yoko London, anello triplo in oro bianco e d diamanti
Priyanka Chopra con orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti di Chopard
Priyanka Chopra con orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti di Chopard
Bracciale in oro bianco 18 carati con 886 diamanti bianchi
Emmanuel Tarpin, bracciale in oro bianco 18 carati con 886 diamanti bianchi
Anello in oro bianco e diamanti di Shaun Leane
Anello in oro bianco e diamanti di Shaun Leane
Dakota Johnson con orecchini di Messika
Dakota Johnson con orecchini di Messika
Anello in oro bianco e diamanti della linea Divina
Anello in oro bianco e diamanti della linea Divina di de Grisogono
Orecchini Wave con diamanti
Orecchini Wave in platino e diamanti di Sabba
Tiara Étoile in oro bianco con diamante D VVS2 taglio brillante da 0,93 carati, 2 diamanti D VVS1 taglio brillante da 0,73 e 0,70 carati, 2 diamanti D VVS1 taglio brillante da 0,53 carati ciascuno, 2 diamanti D VVS2 taglio brillante del peso di 0,54 carati ciascuno, 2 diamanti E VVS1 ed E VVS2 taglio brillante del peso di 0,54 carati ciascuno e diamanti taglio brillante.
Chaumet, tiara Étoile in oro bianco con diamante D VVS2 taglio brillante da 0,93 carati, 2 diamanti D VVS1 taglio brillante da 0,73 e 0,70 carati, 2 diamanti D VVS1 taglio brillante da 0,53 carati ciascuno, 2 diamanti D VVS2 taglio brillante del peso di 0,54 carati ciascuno, 2 diamanti E VVS1 ed E VVS2 taglio brillante del peso di 0,54 carati ciascuno e diamanti taglio brillante.
Orecchini della collezione Thread in oro bianco e diamanti
Nouvel Heritage, orecchini della collezione Thread in oro bianco e diamanti
Anello in oro bianco, argento e diamanti
Sylva, & Cie, anello in oro bianco, argento e diamanti
Anello della collezione Vinctum
Anello della collezione Vinctum di Pianegonda
Giovanni Raspini, orecchini della collezione Amazzonia
Giovanni Raspini, orecchini della collezione Amazzonia
Anello in argento, perline e cubic zirconia
Bluespirit, anello in argento, perline e cubic zirconia
Bibigì, anello in argento e cubic zirconia
Bibigì, anello in argento e cubic zirconia
Rosato, bracciale in argento con cubic zirconia
Rosato, bracciale in argento con cubic zirconia
Orecchino singolo in argento e cristalli
Marco Panconesi, orecchino singolo in argento e cristalli

Clutch in argento
Pianegonda, clutch in argento







