You found the shoes and the dress, to decide what to wear on New Year’s Eve only the jewels are missing. But, be careful, if you like to celebrate the last day of the year so much, you must know that the date is not the same all over the world. If in most of the West and Japan the last day of the year is December 31st, in other parts of the world this date falls on completely different days. Some examples: for some Orthodox Churches and Eastern Catholic Churches, the beginning of the year (for religious ceremonies) is celebrated on the day corresponding to January 14 Gregorian. Chinese New Year is celebrated in correspondence with the new moon that falls between January 21 and February 20 (in 2020, for example, it will be January 25). The Islamic New Year, on the contrary, corresponds, compared to the Gregorian calendar, of about a month behind every three years. So if you want, you can celebrate them all …

In short, on the most important night of the year how to choose the jewels? A flashy and colorful necklace will help to reinvent a black sheath dress or a dress already worn before. Or lace, stars, moons on gold and silver, embellished with diamonds or zircons make any look sparkling. If, on the other hand, it is the dress that is flashy, the button earrings, a sterling silver bracelet or long thin gold necklaces will give the perfect finishing touch. In short, the important thing is that they shine to celebrate until the early hours of the new year, but also that they are balanced with the dress.



There are certainly three guide colors for the night of December 31st: black, white and red. For a party that starts strictly after 21 o'clock a black dress is perfect. And with a dark color the ideal is to prefer the classic: the red of rubies, or of a stone with the same shade (there are also inexpensive ones) and the sparkling white of diamonds or, if in the drawer you don't have such jewels precious, the white of silver or synthetic stones, such as cubic zirconia. It's only need they shine until the toast. M.B.


















