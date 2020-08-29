Some nice triangles











Do you like the shape of the triangle? Do you think which number 3 is perfect? Do you want a different shape of jewelry? Here are the triangles, which give a shock to the habits ♦

Some like the triangle. No, not that of love: After a timid appearance in 2012, is back as a protagonist in 2014-15 catwalks and gives shape to rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings. So, even in fashion the geometric figure, which in many religions represents unity and is the alchemical symbol of the past present and future, it seems to be a trend here to stay. Saint Laurent has fit into earrings combining it with another season’s must have, the fringes, Isabel Marant has made from it a bandana to put on the neck. Actually, in jewelry is a form as old as the jewelry itself and not for nothing each year there are always some designers who propose it again. In colored plastic or unsual material it ever seems new.

The Trilliant (or trillion) cut

Jewelry with a triangular shape usually uses Trilliant cut gems, especially diamonds. It is a triangular type of cut, with three equal sides and 31 or 50 facets, if the diamonds are used as solitaires or additional stones. For solitaires is used a curved or convex cut, while for other uses the gems with Trilliant cut stones, are cut not curved or concave. There are also triangular cuts with rounded corners and step cuts. Diamonds with this shape are often used as side stones to complement a solitaire in engagement rings.















