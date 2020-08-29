Some nice triangles

vetrina — August 29, 2020 at 5:00 am

Do you like the shape of the triangle? Do you think which number 3 is perfect? Do you want a different shape of jewelry? Here are the triangles, which give a shock to the habits ♦

Some like the triangle. No, not that of love: After a timid appearance in 2012, is back as a protagonist in 2014-15 catwalks and gives shape to rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings. So, even in fashion the geometric figure, which in many religions represents unity and is the alchemical symbol of the past present and future, it seems to be a trend here to stay. Saint Laurent has fit into earrings combining it with another season’s must have, the fringes, Isabel Marant has made from it a bandana to put on the neck. Actually, in jewelry is a form as old as the jewelry itself and not for nothing each year there are always some designers who propose it again. In colored plastic or unsual material it ever seems new.

The Trilliant (or trillion) cut
Jewelry with a triangular shape usually uses Trilliant cut gems, especially diamonds. It is a triangular type of cut, with three equal sides and 31 or 50 facets, if the diamonds are used as solitaires or additional stones. For solitaires is used a curved or convex cut, while for other uses the gems with Trilliant cut stones, are cut not curved or concave. There are also triangular cuts with rounded corners and step cuts. Diamonds with this shape are often used as side stones to complement a solitaire in engagement rings.

Eva Fehren, orecchino singolo in oro bianco annerito con diamanti bianchi e diamante taglio trilliant
Nikos Koulis, anello della collezione Oui in oro bianco, smalto nero diamante taglio trilliant e smeraldo
Anello con diamante giallo intenso taglio smeraldo e due diamanti bianchi taglio trillion (o trilliant)
Jacquie Aiche, orecchino con tormalina triangolare e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco 18 carati con 2 diamanti fancy yellow (4.66 carati ciascuno) e due diamanti bianchi triangolo
Melissa Kaye, anello Chloe con diamanti a taglio triangolare. Prezzo: 13860 dollari
Monique Péan, anello triangolare, rutilo con pavé di diamanti. Prezzo: 12.615 dollari
Tanzanite a taglio triangolare con oro bianco e diamanti
Axixe + Trillion
Isabel Marant, collana Plastron ottone placcato oro
Claire’s, orecchini in metallo dorato
Maria Black, collana placcata in oro con pendente a forma di triangolo
Asos, orecchini triangolari con barrette
Jill Golden, girocollo con pendente triangolo in oro 14 carati
Gemma Redux, orecchini in onice nera e verde in ottone placcato argento
Pamela Love, collana in ottone
Isla Fontaine, orecchini in argento 925 placcato oro 23 carati
Ottoman Hands, collana a pettorina con triangoli e catenine
TopShop, anello in metallo con perla

Ca&Lou, orecchini placcati oro rosa 9 carati e cristalli Swarovski







