The sea in Desigual jewels

From Barcelona, the Desigual fashion brand launches Almar, its second jewelery collection: it is inspired by the sea. The collection includes about twenty pieces in brass with silver or 18-karat gold plating, with the addition of cubic zirconia in some cases. The jewels were designed by Gala Meyer, founder of the Zalio brand and daughter of the founder of the Catalan brand, Thomas Meyer. The fashion brand, therefore, also extends its offer to accessible jewelery (maximum price under 150 euros, but starting from 69.5 euros). The collection is on sale online at desigual.com and in Spain in four stores: the Desigual flagship stores in Madrid and Barcelona, in the T1 store at Barcelona airport and in the Passeig de Mare Nostrum store. The collection includes rings, earrings, pendants, chokers and bracelets, made with motifs such as broken shells, coral textures, stars, abstract suns and flashes of soft colored stones.



In these jewels two energies throb in harmony: one that I interpret as eminently feminine, which refers to the sea and the shapes of shells and corals and their relationship with the matrix; another more masculine, which comes from fire and the sun. I believe that each person, according to their internal balance of forces and energies, can connect with one or the other.

Gala Meyer, designer

The name Almar derives from the union of two words in Spanish, soul (alma) and sea (mar). As if to say that the great expanse of water is also a reason for deep reflection on oneself. And also the memory of when the designer collected, like all children, shells collected on the beach. In short, a jewel, but also a vaguely Proustian symbol (if you haven’t read the Recherche you can always fix it). It is the second collection designed by Gala Meyer, a graduate in Visual Arts at Bennington College in Vermont (USA). The designer began experimenting with jewelry while pregnant and created her own brand, Zalio.