Jewelery, even Hong Kong ko











Even Jewelery & Gem World Hong Kong said stop: no live fair. The event will take place, but in digital format from 27 to 29 October. Is not the same thing. The company that manages the fair, Informa Markets, has decided that covid also bans this appointment dedicated to jewelry. Hong Kong is the largest jewelry fair in the world, with thousands of companies and buyers arriving every year from every corner of the Earth: 40,000 visitors in 2019. But the uncertainty is too much and it is not possible to guarantee a smooth running of the event. The Hong Kong fair will return in a year, in September 2021, and will be held both live and online.



The digital event in October, Jewelery & Gem Digital World, will include meetings on digital products, industry forums, discussions and practical seminars on gemology. Informa Markets took over the jewelry events in 2018 when it acquired Ubm Asia. The other jewelry fair in the Asian city is Jewelry & Gem Asia Hong Kong (formerly the June Hong Kong Jewelery & Gem Fair) held in June, also that victim of the coronavirus.

The canceled fair was originally scheduled for September 13-19 at two locations: AsiaWorld-Expo for loose precious materials and Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Center for finished jewelry. But for the pandemic it had been moved to November 9-13. But even this solution turned out to be too optimistic.

















