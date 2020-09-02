An app for the next sale by Faraone Casa d’Aste











The covid has also changed the methods of auction sales. And digital platforms have become a valid system for completing sales: even Faraone Casa d’Aste has aligned itself with the new trend and on the occasion of the closed-door auction on 10 September launches its new app, with the aim to facilitate the enchantment even on smartphone. The launch of the app follows the interest shown by buyers at the auction on June 29, with significant use of digital devices. The Faraone Casa d’Aste app is free and can be downloaded from the Apple Store: it should simplify access and purchase during the auction and also post.



The chronology will allow the bidder to analyze his activity over time, study in detail the lots that will be beaten in future auctions, request info, report favorite lots by monitoring them thanks to a notification system, as well as having constant contact and direct with the auction house through your iPhone and iPad.



At the auction on 10 September, in any case, 113 pieces of jewelery will be auctioned, by Maison like Cusi, with a bracelet from the 1950s in platinum and yellow gold with diamonds, Chantecler with a pair of earrings with diamonds and Burmese rubies no heat and a brooch with diamonds, pearls and coral. In the catalog there is also a white gold ring with a 15-carat Ceylon no heat rectangular sapphire surrounded by diamonds for a total of 2.50 carats and a rigid bracelet in yellow and white gold with old-cut diamonds for a total of 20 carats. A Leaves collection by Mario Buccellati consists of a rigid bracelet, necklace and earrings, while a bracelet with charms in yellow gold, a pair of gas tube earrings, a Bzero ring in white gold with original box are on sale. At auction also pieces by Pomellato, Tiffany and objects signed by Cartier accompanied by original box.



















