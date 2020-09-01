Fabergé eggs for nature in Africa











Fabergé, a jewelry brand inextricably linked to imperial eggs, high jewelery linked to the era of the tsars, launches a limited collection of five pieces: Walk for Giants, the name of a campaign that highlights the threats to wildlife and wild places in Africa. The awareness campaign is an initiative of the Space for Giants association, which in this case has found a side in Gemfields, the mining group that owns the Fabergé brand. The proceeds from each piece sold will be donated to Space for Giants.



The collection includes an egg pendant in 18k rose gold, hand-lacquered in the guilloché technique with a vibrant green color to represent the African landscape. The egg opens at the touch of a button made with a Zambian emerald and reveals a miniature elephant in white gold inside. Another piece: the Heritage 18 k Rose Gold & Emerald Transformable necklace with Elephant Surprise Locket, made of 18K rose gold, composed of 206 Zambian emerald pearls, round and princess cut diamonds.

















