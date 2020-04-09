vetrina — April 9, 2020 at 5:00 am

Easter eggs for everyone




Easter is a holiday that in the West is also synonymous with eggs. But eggs are not only an ingredient for typical dishes of this period. The oval shape has been used in the history of art as a symbol of rebirth, of motherhood, of a nature that is renewed. And it often occurs also in jewelery, in particular the precious eggs produced by Fabergé are famous. The great Russian jeweler, whose brand has been back to life for a few years (since 2012 he joined the Gemfield group), has produced 50 imperial eggs, created especially for the tsars.

Il motivo cinese della Gazza blu e bianca è realizzato in titanio e oro bianco e giallo 18 carati, con un pavé di oltre 500 gemme, delicati rami di alberi in oro bianco incastonati con diamanti e tormalina Paraiba. Una perla conch diventa un uovo su un nido d'oro giallo. Il pezzo è stato ispirato dall'antico motivo a fiori e uccelli blu e bianco su un piatto di porcellana a forma di cerchio del National Museum of History di Washington, DC, nonché alle opere di Giuseppe Castiglione, missionario gesuita e pittore del corte imperiale cinese
Today they are worth millions, they are often kept in museums and rare private collections around the world. The Fabergé Museum in St. Petersburg, opened in 2013, houses the famous first egg which was owned by Empress Feodorovna. Seven imperial eggs, however, are actually still missing. But if Fabergé eggs are famous, and continue to be produced as jewels under the new management, there are also others in jewelery. Some others eggs are very gorgeous, such as the gold brooch signed by Cartier, while other eggs are less refined jewels, but still suitable to be combined on Easter day. Here is a small gallery. Federico Graglia
Paul Fisher, smeraldo a forma di uovo con rubini

Pendente di Tatiana Fabergé
Tessa Packard, orecchini Fried Eggs
Orecchini in argento con zaffiri rosa
Rina Limor, orecchini in argento con zaffiri rosa
Pedro Boregaard, ciondolo con oro 18 carati e malachite
Orecchini in avorio di mammut, zaffiri blu, oro. Prezzo: 4550 euro
Bibi van der Velden, orecchini in avorio di mammut, zaffiri blu, oro
Raro uovo per lo zar Alessandro firmato Peter Carl Fabergé
Cartier, spilla in oro giallo con diamanti e rubini
Pendente di Fabergé con diamanti, smeraldi e acquamarina
Pendente di Fabergé in oro e diamanti
