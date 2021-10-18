









The tiny gears of Ludovica Andrina make new, but also traditional, jewelery ♦ ︎

Turin, the capital of Piedmont, Italy, is famous for cars and chocolate. But also for craftsmanship and, in particular, for the noble goldsmith’s art. It is no coincidence that a few kilometers away is the pole of Italian high jewelery, Valenza, for which grandfather of Ludovica Andrina works. Introduction that serves to explain why Ludovica Andrina is perfectly at ease in Turin, where she was able to create the brand that has her name and an activity able to offer satisfaction.



Unlike those who deny tradition and are inspired by models from other countries, Ludovica Andrina looks for inspiration in the past for the future. In short, her jewels are the result of an evolution, not a break. Although new ideas are not lacking, such as when she using microscopic gears of wristwatches to make rings or bracelets: a fun but also aesthetically pleasing idea. And the demonstration that she can remain faithful to tradition, also innovating a lot. As in the case of the new collections, with silver rose gold plated, silver and small natural stones.















