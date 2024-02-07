Burato is a brand founded by designer Marta Burato in 2015. The designer has a long experience in the jewelry sector behind her: her parents opened a jewelery and watch boutique in Jesolo in 1969. Passionate about art, Marta Burato chose the path of simple design and essential, which allows us to offer jewelery at affordable prices: 18-karat gold pieces with simple and elegant lines that can be worn every day. As for Amuleto, one of the latest collections. The brand underlines the importance of respecting the environment: Burato jewels are made with materials coming only from controlled supply chains.



But not only that: the attention to nature is also demonstrated by initiatives such as the weeping willows donated to the city of Jesolo (Venice), and the project in support of Arte Sella, after the effect of Storm Vaia, which at the end of October 2018 it destroyed more than 20,000 hectares of forest in Trentino and Belluno. Arte Sella is an exhibition of contemporary art in nature, which takes place in Val di Sella, in the municipality of Borgo Valsugana (Trento). Burato’s project is called #iloveartesella and consists of a 23-carat gold leaf that you glue on your favorite tree.

