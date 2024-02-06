Anello in oro rosa, diamanti, rubini, smalto
Anello in oro rosa, diamanti, rubini, smalto

The jewels of the year of the Dragon

What do Rihanna, Adele, Emma Stone, Rupert Grint, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Reynolds, Cillian Murphy and Khaby Lame have in common? They are all celebrities born under the sign of the Dragon, according to the Chinese horoscope. For astrology enthusiasts, from February 10, 2024 to January 28, 2025 is the year of the Dragon. A mythological animal that has often been a favorite subject of jewelers. So much so that there are those, like Roberto Coin, who have launched a special collection dedicated to the dragon.

Un gioiello speciale di Mikimoto in oro 18 carati, perle South Sea e rubini
A special jewel by Mikimoto in 18k gold, South Sea pearls and rubies

It is not surprising that according to the Chinese zodiac, dragons are associated with strength. But also to health (have you ever heard of a dragon getting sick?). Furthermore, those born under this sign can have harmony and luck on their side. It seems that in China there are also those who try to have their children born in the years of the dragon and for this reason every 11 years, when this sign returns, there are more births. The Dragon was also the sign of the Chinese Emperor and the male element Yang. Finally, it is a symbol of power and wealth. In short, many good reasons to choose a jewel inspired by this sign, with the hope that trust in the Dragon is well placed.

Bracciale Shanghai in oro giallo e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Shanghai bracelet in yellow gold and diamonds by Carrera Y Carrera. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ciondolo con drago in oro rosa, tsavoriti e diamanti
Dragon pendant in rose gold, tsavorites and diamonds by Alexandra Abramczyk
Anello Empress Wu Dragon, in oro e lapislazzulo
Empress Wu Dragon ring, in gold and lapis lazuli by Wendy Brandes
anello realizzato in bronzo, smalto nero smerigliato a mano, incisioni realizzate a mano raffiguranti un Dragone di 12Pm
Ring made of bronze, hand-frosted black enamel, hand-made engravings depicting a Dragon by 12Pm

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Serena Williams, Grammy Awards, orecchini Lunaria
Previous Story

Marco Bicego between Grammy and Academy

Latest from news