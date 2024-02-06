What do Rihanna, Adele, Emma Stone, Rupert Grint, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Reynolds, Cillian Murphy and Khaby Lame have in common? They are all celebrities born under the sign of the Dragon, according to the Chinese horoscope. For astrology enthusiasts, from February 10, 2024 to January 28, 2025 is the year of the Dragon. A mythological animal that has often been a favorite subject of jewelers. So much so that there are those, like Roberto Coin, who have launched a special collection dedicated to the dragon.
It is not surprising that according to the Chinese zodiac, dragons are associated with strength. But also to health (have you ever heard of a dragon getting sick?). Furthermore, those born under this sign can have harmony and luck on their side. It seems that in China there are also those who try to have their children born in the years of the dragon and for this reason every 11 years, when this sign returns, there are more births. The Dragon was also the sign of the Chinese Emperor and the male element Yang. Finally, it is a symbol of power and wealth. In short, many good reasons to choose a jewel inspired by this sign, with the hope that trust in the Dragon is well placed.
The jewels of the year of the Dragon
What do Rihanna, Adele, Emma Stone, Rupert Grint, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Reynolds, Cillian Murphy and Khaby Lame have in common? They are all celebrities born under the sign of the Dragon, according to the Chinese horoscope. For astrology enthusiasts, from February 10, 2024 to January 28, 2025 is the year of the Dragon. A mythological animal that has often been a favorite subject of jewelers. So much so that there are those, like Roberto Coin, who have launched a special collection dedicated to the dragon.
Latest from news
While Serena Williams chose the Marco Bicego earrings from the Lunaria collection at the 2024 Grammy
There are 24 jewelry brands that will participate in the third edition of Jewellery Geneva. The
Gold and silver jewelery made without using metals extracted from the earth: Pandora has decided to
Voodoo is an ancient religion practiced by some African populations of Benin, Togo, Ghana and Nigeria,
Brosway, Pianegonda, Rosato and S’Agapò, to which are added Bros Cinturini and Dhiva packaging: brands of