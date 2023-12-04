Unity is strength, even in the virtual world of online jewelry sales. It’s the strategy of Auverture and The Jewelery Room, who have announced a strategic partnership. The two platforms are united by the idea of offering jewels by independent designers, with great attention to quality. And, given that online jewelry sales tend to increase: they will grow from 13% to 18-21% of the total global market by 2025, according to data from the McKinsey & Business of Fashion report. There is, therefore, the need to maintain competitiveness compared to platforms that can count on a global business. In this case the partnership aims to combine the technology and reach of The Jewelery Room with the relationships of Auverture, which is a platform promoted in 2016 by celebrated designer Bibi van der Velden.

This partnership allows us to enable even more independent designers to succeed on the global stage and accelerates our strategy to become the number one destination for online jewelry. There is great cultural complementarity and we share the same ambition.

Pernille and Charlotte Møbjerg, founders of The Jewelery Room

With the partnership, a selection of Auverture will be displayed on The Jewelery Room’s platform and will be supported by their technology and operations, while Auverture alone will continue to match its high-end clientele with the selection of fine jewelry designers at the avant-garde.