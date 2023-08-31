Watches and Wonders date set

Watches and Wonders Geneva has set the event date for 2024. Watches and Wonders is an event dedicated to fine watchmaking, but which has also attracted part of the jewelery world (a not too happy relationship, however). After the first edition in 2022, an event that replaced the Sihh, Salon international de la haute horlogerie, Rolex, Richemont and Patek Philippe created the Watches and Wonders Geneva Foundation (WWGF), a non-profit foundation based in Geneva . The organizers have chosen a program divided into two parts for the Show, which is also open to the general public.



The next edition of Watches and Wonders Geneva will be held from 9 to 15 April 2024 again at the Halles de Palexpo in Geneva. The general public will be able to attend the event during a long three-day weekend, from Saturday to Monday inclusive, while the press and industry visitors will have access to the Show throughout the week. The program will once again be divided into two parts: Palexpo and In the City, with an evening event on Thursday 11 April in the heart of the city. The aim is to involve Genevans and local operators even more in this great watchmaking event.The brands participating in Watches and Wonders Geneva 2024 will be announced at a later date, along with the full programme. Meanwhile, the Show opens its doors to the Shanghai edition (13 to 17 September 2023) with, for the first time, two days dedicated to the general public. Visitors will be able to access the collections and latest watches from the 14 exhibiting Maisons, as well as numerous workshops, conferences and a tailor-made programme. Also in this case the first three days will still be reserved for professionals, retailers and the press, by invitation only. The Auditorium programme, conferences and panels, will be broadcast live and replayed online via WeChat, the Chinese social messaging platform. The Show will host visitors on two floors: the 14 exhibiting brands will all be grouped on the ground floor, while the first floor will offer a cultural and educational space.