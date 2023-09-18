Nature’s hour strikes with Vacheron Constantin. But not only. Because the four Métiers d’Art limited editions are inspired by the scientific epic of the naturalists who embarked on the Beagle, the English brig that hosted Charles Darwin, who wrote The Voyage of the Beagle, at the beginning of 1830. A journey that changed the history of science and nature. The series comprises four horological tableaus, at the crossroads of science and art, miniature engraving and enamel masterpieces powered by the in-house caliber 1120 AT/1 with satellite wandering hours.



This series is the sequel to the 1994 Mercator timepiece (homage to the mathematician, cartographer and geographer Gerardus Mercator), the Métiers d’Art Homage to the Great Explorers series, the last examples of which were presented in 2021, and the Métiers d’Art series les Aérostiers of 2018, created to commemorate the conquest of the skies. During the adventurous journey around the world, between 1831 and 1836, naturalists were able to observe fabulous plantsbright-leafed tropical plants, colorful birds of paradise, exotic butterflies, groves of flowering trees and fruit trees and a fascinating variety of animals.To create these new limited editions made up of ten pieces, Vacheron Constantin has chosen to combine two métiers: the master engraver, who creates the curves and depth effects of the decoration with precision to the tenth of a millimetre, and the master enameler, who uses fire and pigments. Four days of work are needed to bring to life the scenes that animate the 41 mm diameter white or rose gold case, whose silhouette, characterized by a very thin bezel and screwed lugs, is inspired by the watches produced by Vacheron Constantin over the years Eighties and nineties of the last century.On the watches the ship is depicted returning to Europe, skirting the African coast near the Cape of Good Hope: the passage has been used by navigators since the end of the 15th century, and is visible in the enamel miniature of the maritime scene presented in the lower part of the dial. A landscape recalls that observed by naturalists when they stopped at the Cape of Good Hope. The delicate plumage of birds perched among the leaves is coordinated with the languid silhouette of an iguana: a naturalistic scene to be observed at the heart of the 41 mm diameter rose gold case. The caliber 1120 AT/1 is visible through the sapphire crystal caseback. The strap is made of green Mississipiensis alligator leather and a rose gold folding clasp.References 7500U/000G-B991: Cape Verde – 17500U/000R-B992: Strait of Magellan – 2Caliber 1120 AT/1Developed and produced by Vacheron ConstantinAutomatic mechanical22 carat gold oscillating weight with tapisserie decoration28mm (12 lines ó) in diameter, 5.45mm thickApproximately 40 hours of power reserve2.75 Hz (19,800 vibrations/hour)205 components36 rubiesTimepieces certified by the Hallmark of GenevaContinuous display of hours and minutesWhite gold/rose gold case41mm in diameter, 11.68mm thickTransparent sapphire crystal case backWaterproofness tested at a pressure of 3 bar (approximately 30 metres)White gold dial, on two levels, miniature on Grand Feu enamelHand engraved with gold applicationStrap Dark blue Mississippiensis alligator leather with alligator lining, hand stitched,stitched, large square scalesPin buckle in white gold/rose goldPolished half Maltese crossLimited series consisting of ten timepieces per reference.Models available exclusively in Vacheron Constantin boutiques.