Antonini Milano goes to Amalfi (Italy). But it’s not for tourism. Amalfi is the name of the new collection of the Milanese Maison, which deviates from the usual aesthetic paths dictated by designer Sergio Antonini. For those who don’t know it, Amalfi is a small town overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, which in the early Middle Ages was also a maritime republic, like Genoa, Pisa and Venice. It also gave its name to the Amalfi Tables, a maritime code used throughout the Mediterranean area from the 12th to the 16th century. Since 1997 the Amalfi Coast has been recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.



In short, it is a place loved by tourists and full of history and charm. Certainly a name that evokes holidays, the sea, the pleasure of cooking. All these sensations have been translated into a series of jewels dedicated to a young audience, with light, thin necklaces and rings characterized by small pavés of white, champagne or black diamonds. In some models the pavé is limited to a pendant, in others the small diamonds are set inside the metal, with a style that characterizes Antonini production. Gold is polished or satin, white or pink.