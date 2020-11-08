The signs of the zodiac in shoes with Rosato











Have you ever thought about which zodiac sign your shoes belong to? A bizarre question, isn’t it? Yet there are those who, like Rosato, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group, have asked themselves this question. Not only that: Rosato provided an answer. The Zodiaco collection is based around this concept. Rosato, in fact, has created pendants, for bracelets or necklaces, which combine the zodiac signs with models of women’s shoes. Not only that, each shoe-zodiac sign is connected to a definition and a motto.



For example, the Aries shoe is under the sign of dynamism and accompanied by the phrase: Try to stop me. The Toro shoe, on the other hand, is linked to the concept of tranquility and the phrase: Don’t rush me. The Gemelli shoe, on the other hand, is characterized by curiosity and the affirmation: I don’t know silence. And so on for all 12 signs of the zodiac. The pendants are in 925 silver, with the addition of white cubic zirconia and in some cases of colored enamel. The price is modest: 39 euros. But don’t think they can help you discover your future.

















