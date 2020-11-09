Salvini’s Light

ANELLI, bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — November 9, 2020 at 4:30 am

And there was light. But it is not the one mentioned in the Bible: Luce (light) is the name of the collection that is added to the daily jewelery proposals of the Maison Salvini. In other words, these are jewels conceived, designed and made to be worn in normal everyday life, but without sacrificing elegance. The style of the Luce collection follows the classic one of Salvini, a brand that is part of the Damiani group. The design of the jewels is characterized by a geometric and essential element, composed of quadrangular surfaces with four elongated points, which is inspired by the glow caused by a light: you add a possible philosophical interpretation.

Salvini, orecchini a bottone della collezione Luce
The collection consists of rings, earrings, bracelets, pendants and sautoirs. The jewels are made with the noble metal par excellence, gold, and enriched with small brilliant-cut diamonds juxtaposed to form pavé on the metal surfaces. Three versions are available: in white gold, in classic yellow gold and in rose gold.
Orecchini pendenti in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini a cerchio in oro bianco e diamanti
Collier in oro rosa e diamanti
Collier in oro bianco e diamanti
Anello in oro rosa e diamanti
