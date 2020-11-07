Louis Vuitton’s mascot becomes a jewel











In common opinion, a mascot is a person or an animal that brings good luck. Louis Vuitton, however, did not need the brand’s mascot, which is called Vivienne, to be lucky: success had achieved it even before. In any case, years ago the company of the LVMH group introduced the Vivienne mascot, originally conceived as a decorative object, and which has subsequently been transformed into bags, accessories and, now, into jewelry.



The design of the jewelry is inspired by the two Monogram flowers, the round ones and the pointed ones, always with four lobes. They are the flowers that make up the logo of the French company. Vivienne, however, has a similar appearance to a small puppet: she stands on her legs with her eyes wide open. It also has two movable arms, free to swing. These precious little puppets are used as pendants. They are available in two sizes and in different styles, in the three colors of gold, with diamonds and red or black lacquer. Finally, a larger, medium version can also be used as a brooch.

















